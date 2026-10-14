START TIME CHANGE: Rays vs. Guardians game time moved due to expected inclement weather

The Cleveland Guardians announced a time change for Game 3 of the ALCS against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Guardians said the game will start at 1 p.m. ET because inclement weather is expected on Oct. 15.
The series is tied after the Rays won Tuesday's game 3-1.
'My heart breaks': Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash in Polk County
A woman on her way to work Monday morning found herself helping injured Winter Haven High School students after a school bus crash that killed two people.
Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash in Polk County