Sweet homecoming for Lightning assistant Dan Hinote

TAMPA — One of the Lightning’s new additions this season isn’t anyone on the roster — it’s a new member of the coaching staff, who’s very familiar with the Tampa Bay area. Kevin Lewis sat down with him to find out what he’s learned on the Bolts bench.

One of the Lightning's key offseason additions wasn't a player on the active roster, it was a member of the coaching staff. Former NHL forward Dan Hinote joined Tampa Bay's staff in August. Hinote was previously a member of the Nashville Predators staff and an associate head coach for the Colorado Avalanche's AHL affiliate (Colorado Eagles).

The Avalanche drafted Hinote, a Leesburg-native, in 1996. He became the first player ever drafted from West Point. He became the first Florida-born player to score an NHL goal in 2000. Hinote, who played for the Avs (1999-2006) and the St. Louis Blues (2006-'09), won a Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2001. He also played professionally in Sweden.

Since his return to the Tampa Bay area, Hinote, 48, says he hasn't stopped learning from Lightning head coach Jon Cooper.

"It’s a scroll full of knowledge if I were to tell you everything I’ve learned in just a short amount of time," Hinote joked after practice. "What’s awesome is watching [Cooper] work under pressure. Watching him handle all that with a smile on his face and smirk or a good one-liner. It just comes naturally to him. You always watch it, “Oh, I wish I was like that.”

Cooper never played in the NHL, but Hinote says he put in the work necessary to earn the respect of players across the league.

"You have to really go out of your way to prove that you’re worthy of what the guys will give you," Hinote explained. "Once you prove that, once you’ve earned their respect, they’ll give you everything. That’s what I’m coming into. He’s done all the work. He’s climbed those mountains. Now the guys, they’ll take a bullet for him. They’ll die on that sword, if he asks. It’s really cool to watch, but it’s not that easy."

Cooper's quick to mention that he considers Hinote a wealth of knowledge as well. He describes the newest addition to his staff as a "culture guy."

"He’s not only knowledgeable, he’s got pedigree. He’s won a cup, played in the league. He’s played all sorts of roles in this league," Cooper said when describing Hinote's resume. "So the knowledge of the game isn’t the question. It’s his culture. The energy he brings — not that we ever needed a shot in the arm, but he just added something I thought we were pretty good at. But he’s phenomenal at that."



Share Your Story with Kevin



Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

Contact Kevin Lewis First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.