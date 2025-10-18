Tampa Bay Lightning face off against Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday in final game of Bolts' road trip

TAMPA, Fla. — This marks the second game of the Bolts second back-to-back series in less than a week. Tampa Bay took three of a possible four points in games at Boston and Washington on Monday and Tuesday.
Brayden Point leads the Lightning with 2 goals and 5 total points. Jake Guentzel has a team-high four assists.
The Lightning are 30% on the power play this season, good for third in the NHL. Their 87.5% penalty kill is good for tenth overall.
Columbus is ranked last in the league with a penalty kill of 53.3% The Blue Jackets offense is paced by Kirill Marchenko, who has four goals so far this season.
Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-2)
vs.
Columbus Blue Jackets (3-1-0)
Date: Oct. 18, 2025
Time: 7 p.m.
Where: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.
Here are all the ways to watch the Lightning this season.
The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by E.W. Scripps.
