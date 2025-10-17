USF's Golesh plans on staying put

TAMPA, Fla. — USF head football coach Alex Golesh's name gets linked to more and more coaching vacancies as the Bulls program continues to improve. Golesh maintains that you don't have time for the outside noise — or anything else — if you're building your program the right way.

"Literally I write it down on my calendar to make sure I check in with my wife every day," Golesh said half-jokingly. "I’ll literally get to 9:30 p.m., like, oh my God, I wonder how my family is."

There's no doubt that his players hear the rumors every time a head coach gets fired, but Golesh says he doesn't discuss them with his team — because there's nothing to discuss.

"I think it’s going to create a distraction if I say something. But I don’t even know what to say because there’s nothing to say," he explained. "I guess if I was interviewing for jobs maybe there’d be something to say. But I’m not. And I can honestly stand up and tell you I’m so locked in. As the kids would say, ten toes down, right here."

The 41-year-old says he's never been a "job-chaser" during his career, and he doesn't plan on starting anytime soon.

"I didn’t have nothing growing up. I got more than I’ve ever needed. We’re super, super happy here," Golesh added. "My family’s incredibly happy. To me, that’s more important than any conference affiliation. I just never thought of it in a sense where I’ve got to go chase a job."

Golesh, who's in the third year of a six-year contract, was quick to add that any sort of positive attention directed at him or the team is a reflection of how well everyone within the program is handling their business.

"It’s a credit to our players. It’s a credit to our staff. It’s a credit to this university that they’ve been able to put a product on the field that people are attracted to, people want," he said. "People want to know what’s going on here. And I’ll take it in the form of people showing up Saturday night and cheering on these guys that have earned the right to get that."

USF (5-1, 2-0 AAC) hosts FAU (3-3, 2-1 AAC) Saturday night for the annual Homecoming game. Kickoff at Raymond James Stadium is set for 7:30pm. The game will also air on ESPNU.



