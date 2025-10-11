Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the New Jersey Devils as both teams look for first win of the season

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will face off against the New Jersey Devils Saturday night. Lightning forward Brayden Point had a goal and two assists in the season opener versus Ottawa. Nikita Kucherov added two goals, bringing his career point total to 996.

The Devils gave up six goals in their 6-3 opening night loss at Carolina. The game marks the return of former Tampa Bay forward Ondrej Palat, who helped the Bolts win back-to-back Stanley Cup (’20, ’21) and is one of the most prolific playoff performers in franchise history. Here is what you need to know about tonight's game.

New Jersey Devils (0-1-0)

vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning (0-1-0)

Date: Oct. 11, 2025

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, FL

Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.

Here are all the ways to watch the Lightning this season.

The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by E.W. Scripps.