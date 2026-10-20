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Tampa Bay Lightning takes on Vegas Golden Knights on the road Tuesday

Puck drops at 10:30 p.m. EDT
Tampa Bay Lightning
AP
Tampa Bay Lightning
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The Lightning will take on the Golden Knights on the road Tuesday night. Puck drops at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

Tampa Bay Lightning (6-2-0) vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights (8-2-0)

When: Tuesday, 10:30 p.m.

Where: T-Moble Arena

The Lightning recorded a season-opening home win streak of five games for the sixth time in franchise history. The club has posted two longer runs (6 GP in 2020-21 and 2017-18). Nikita Kucherov scored two goals to help lift the Lightning over the Canucks on Saturday.

The reigning Hart Trophy winner is up to three goals and 10 points this season. Jake Guentzel scored the game-winning goal at 2:04 of the third period. Guentzel’s goal was his fourth of the season and his ninth point.

Las Vegas boasts a 5-1-0 home record this young season. Jack Eichel leads their attack with five goals and 13 assists.

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