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World Series schedule: Rays set to face Milwaukee Brewers

APTOPIX ALCS Guardians Rays Baseball
David J. Phillip/AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero celebrates their win against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 6 of an American League Championship Series baseball game in St. Petersburg, Fla. Monday, Oct. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
APTOPIX ALCS Guardians Rays Baseball
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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are heading to the World Series for the third time in team history.
The Milwaukee Brewers will have home-field advantage in the best-of-seven series and will host the first two and last two games.

Here is the full schedule:

Game 1: Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, Friday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m.
Game 2: Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, Saturday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m.
Game 3: Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, Monday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m.
Game 4: Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m.
Game 5 (if necessary): Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.
Game 6 (if necessary): Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, Friday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m.
Game 7 (if necessary): Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, Saturday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.

Fans packed Tropicana Field on Monday for a memorable night as the Tampa Bay Rays clinched their third American League pennant in franchise history.

Rays fans celebrate American League pennant, look ahead to World Series

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Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges

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