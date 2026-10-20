World Series schedule: Rays set to face Milwaukee Brewers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are heading to the World Series for the third time in team history.

The Milwaukee Brewers will have home-field advantage in the best-of-seven series and will host the first two and last two games.

Here is the full schedule:

Game 1: Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, Friday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m.

Game 2: Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, Saturday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m.

Game 3: Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, Monday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m.

Game 4: Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.

Game 6 (if necessary): Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, Friday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary): Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, Saturday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.

Fans packed Tropicana Field on Monday for a memorable night as the Tampa Bay Rays clinched their third American League pennant in franchise history.

Rays fans celebrate American League pennant, look ahead to World Series