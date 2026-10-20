ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are headed to the World Series for the third time in their nearly 30-year history.

The Rays reached the Fall Classic in 2008 and 2020 but have never won a championship. This time, they swept the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series before defeating the Cleveland Guardians in six games in the American League Championship Series to earn another shot at a title.

Watch full report from Tampa Bay 28 reporter Chad Mills:

Three Rays fans share predictions, keys to a World Series title

Three longtime followers believe this could finally be the year. But they expect a tough matchup against Milwaukee, which is also vying for its first World Series title.

Jason Beisel: The Rays are peaking at the right time

Beisel, a St. Petersburg fan who began following the Rays in 2008, believes this team has a real chance to win it all.

After watching the team make two previous trips to the World Series, Beisel sees reasons to believe this run could end differently. He points to an offense that is starting to produce and a pitching staff that keeps delivering.

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“I think this one, I think they have a real chance,” Beisel said.

Beisel also sees a team whose chemistry and connection with its fans have helped fuel the playoff run. He attended all three of the Rays’ home games in the ALCS and said the atmosphere was unlike anything he had experienced at Tropicana Field.

“And all the years I've been going to the Trop, I have never heard it that loud,” he said.

For Beisel, the Rays’ timely hitting, pitching, and momentum give them a legitimate shot at their first championship.

Orestes Destrade: A return to baseball at its best

Former MLB first baseman and Rays broadcaster Orestes Destrade sees the matchup as a reminder of what makes baseball special.

The Rays and Milwaukee Brewers have reached the World Series without the financial resources of some of baseball’s biggest spenders. Destrade believes the matchup shows that teams can succeed through more than payroll alone.

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“I think there's a magic to it,” Destrade said.

He also likes how the Rays have embraced traditional baseball tactics.

“I think it's great for baseball,” Destrade said. “And I loved how the Rays have brought back the old game, the bunting and all that, the short game.”

The Brewers swept the Los Angeles Dodgers to reach the Fall Classic, setting up a matchup Destrade believes is evenly matched.

“These are the best two teams in baseball, and I think that it's going to be a well-played series, and I think the Rays have as good a chance as Milwaukee,” he said.

Destrade believes the Rays’ bats are warming up at the right time and their pitching is ready for the challenge. He predicts Tampa Bay will win the series in six or seven games.

JP Peterson: A team of destiny

JP Peterson, host of The JP Peterson Show, believes the Rays can cap a remarkable season with a championship.

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Peterson has pointed to the team’s accomplishments throughout the year, including its American League East title and its sweep of the Yankees. He sees a team that has found ways to win and is now within reach of its biggest goal.

For Peterson, the key is smart baseball: making sound decisions, taking advantage of opportunities, and avoiding the mistakes that can decide a close game.

“I mean, this is a team of destiny. There's magic pixie dust on this team,” Peterson said.

Peterson also believes the season has taken on added significance as the Rays look toward their future and a new home. But he says the team still has one major task left.

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“A few months ago, I said this is the greatest season in Rays history, or could be, and now they gotta finish it off,” Peterson said.

He expects a close series against Milwaukee, with little room for error.

“This is gonna be, I think, a really tight series, almost like a tight-checking hockey series, where there's no room on the ice, and one little mistake is gonna be the difference in every game,” Peterson said.

With that said, he picks the Rays to win the World Series in seven games.

Game 1 is scheduled for Friday at 8 p.m. in Milwaukee.



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Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.