Tampa Bay Sun forward Sydny Nasello finds grace off the field

YBOR CITY, Fla. — Having a short offseason usually means your team made a deep playoff run at the end of the previous season. That's exactly what happened for the Tampa Bay Sun FC. They won the inaugural Super League Cup on June 14. They celebrated in style with a boat parade and trophy ceremony along the Hillsborough River. One player who missed the festivities was forward Sydny Nasello.

The MVP of the championship game was on her way to Guyana, South America, for a mission trip with her mother.

"It was super cool," the Land O' Lakes native said with a smile. "We got to hang out with a lot of kids. Growing our faith together, teach them a relationship with God. Pray for anything that they needed, any struggles that they were going through. I got to play soccer with them, which was so cool, my favorite part. They love it over there, so that was really, really cool."

Nasello said she found grace and a new sense of purpose by helping others.

"It gives me a different perspective, seeing the lifestyle that other people live. I just feel so grateful for the life that I have," Sydny added. "And that fact that I’m able to share my passions with them and provide happiness and make them not think about the struggles they’re going through and just give them any source of happiness."

Sun head coach Denise Schilte-Brown coach Nasello at USF, and the two have known each other for almost a decade. Schilte-Brown said the former All-American is truly one of one.

"God made her an original," Schilte-Brown beamed when describing Nasello. "And I think probably one of the best blessings is just watching her grow into the confident woman that she is and owning the person that she is. And just not being afraid to be different, on and off the pitch. I think I’m really proud of her for that."

The Sun dropped the season opener 2-1 in Brooklyn, but they return to Tampa this weekend for the home opener against Sporting JAX (Jacksonville).

"We’re so excited to be back in front of our fans," Nasello added. "They provide such great energy. You saw it last year, with our home record. So hopefully we can keep that energy and do the same thing this year."

Tampa Bay and Sporting JAX are set to kick off Saturday night at 8 p.m. at the newly-branded Suncoast Credit Field at Riverfront Stadium.

The Sun posted an 8-2-4 record at home last season.



