Tennis for Fun: Adaptive tennis program builds friendships, confidence while seeking more volunteers

BRANDON, Fla. — For one group of athletes, the best part of the week isn't just getting out on the tennis court. It's seeing their friends.

Every week, athletes gather for Tennis for Fun, an adaptive tennis program designed for people with special needs.

The free clinics combine fitness, tennis instruction and plenty of smiles, but organizers say the biggest benefits often happen beyond the courts.

"It challenges them. Gives them that sense of accomplishment," said Judy Moore, co-founder of Tennis for Fun.

For athlete Kana Brooks, the program is about much more than learning a sport.

"Oh, a whole lot of fun. We're family here together. Tennis For Fun is family to all people," Brooks said.

Moore says the friendships and social connections are just as important as the tennis lessons.

"The biggest thing is the socialization. They have their friends; they can't wait to come see their friends, and they're learning tennis," Moore said.

Kyle Burger / WFTS Judy Moore

The program began in September 2000, when Moore's son decided to start a tennis program as part of his community service at Jesuit High School.

He found the athletes, secured tennis courts and collected rackets. That first year, 15 athletes participated.

More than two decades later, the program has grown to 19 chapters across Florida, along with eight locations outside the state. Some athletes also have the opportunity to qualify for the Special Olympics.

The clinics are free and run entirely by volunteers.

WFTS Tennis For Fun athletes with Tampa Bay 28's Kyle Burger

For volunteer Rosanna Chicaramonte, giving her time is an easy decision.

"I love it. One of my friends said there is no better place to be than Fridays at Tennis For Fun. It's a lot of fun," Chicaramonte said.

But with the program continuing to grow, organizers say they need more helping hands. Moore says the goal is to provide one-on-one attention to each athlete, something that can be difficult when volunteer numbers are limited.

"We need more volunteers. We like it to be one on one. But sometimes we don't have enough volunteers," Moore said.

For athletes like Ryan Fisher, the welcoming environment makes all the difference.

"We have nice coaches. (We're) here to learn, make new friends and have lots of fun," Fisher said.

Click here for more information on the program.