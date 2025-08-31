Tampa native Brad Holmes gives back in a big way

TAMPA, Fla. — Detroit Lions Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes spent the better part of two decades working his way up to a leadership position in the NFL. Detroit hired the Tampa native in 2021, and he almost immediately turned the franchise into a winner. Now, the Chamberlain High School grad is giving back to his hometown in a big way.

Saturday, Holmes launched Brad's Beyond Ball Foundation. His mission is to put young student-athletes on the path to success by giving them the tools to succeed on and off the field.

"They have to maintain a certain GPA, also be involved athletics, as well. We’re going to have a series of camps and mentorships, workshops, all that," Holmes explained. "The focus is on intangibles. Because that’s what I’m all about."

Measuring intangibles is what Brad credits for his ability to turn the Lions into a contender. He wants to use those same tools to help kids in the foundation build their own success.

WFTS Holmes (right) wants to help put local student-athletes on the path to success.

"The ceiling of how far you go is your intangibles, your work ethic, your drive, your passion. Just making sure that’s implemented in these kids, and they’re equipped with that," he added. "That can lead to scholarships. I’m just really, really excited."

Brad's mother, Dr. Joan Holmes Mosley, says watching her son's career path is like a dream come true. But she quickly adds that she wasn't surprised by his ability to persevere.

"I know his passion. I know his skills. I knew his ability," she said with a huge smile. "I’m just so fortunate that someone gave him an opportunity to demonstrate it."

A two-time NFL Executive of the Year, Brad wants to give the next generation the ability to demonstrate what they can do.

"To even have the ability to give back to the community in such an impactful way; and this is just the start of it," Brad said confidently. "We’re truly just scratching the surface of what we’re going to impact with these kids."

His mother says she couldn't be more proud of her son's passion.

"He actually is contributing back to what we always need to contribute back [to], to the future, our students, our children," she said.

For more information on the foundation, head here.