TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning head west riding a four-game winning streak. Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov was the NHL’s First Star of the Week after his 4 goals and 2 assists against St. Louis, Florida, and Montreal. He leads the Bolts with 32 assists and 49 points. The 32-year-old has at least one point in seven of his last eight games.

Anaheim is on a three-game losing streak. Former Lightning standout Alex Killorn has two goals and 9 assists for the Ducks this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning (22-13-3)

vs.

Anaheim Ducks (21-16-2)

Time: 4 p.m.

Where: Honda Center, Anaheim

Coverage starts on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 at 3:30 p.m. Here's how to watch.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.