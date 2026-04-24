Thousands of Bucs fans crowd the St. Pete streets for Draft Night Block Party

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' annual draft party took up three city blocks on Central Avenue in downtown St. Petersburg.

“It’s a Block Party,” Bucs fan Derek Peete from Ft. Myers said. “I’ve been out here since two o’clock. This is where you want to be. This is happenin’.”

In past draft parties, the Bucs hosted fans inside Raymond James Stadium.

“That was fine and dandy because you got to go through the stadium and visit places where the team was,” Bucs fan Dennis Shinabarger said. “This year, with this venue, they have here, I think it’s fantastic. I’m looking for a great turnout.”

Bucs officials received “well over 10,000" RSVPs for the free event.

“Every time we think about doing an event, we want to think about the entire Bay community,” James Ruth, Bucs chief marketing officer, said.

Some familiar fans were amongst the Bucs’ faithful walking up and down Central Avenue.

“It’s the coolest thing ever. It’s awesome,” former Florida governor Charlie Crist told Tampa Bay 28 sports anchor Kyle Burger. “As you can see, there are thousands of people here. It’s a beautiful night. Lots of great restaurants, lots of enthusiasm, and a big draft night.”

While fans were waiting to watch the Bucs make their first round draft pick on the massive video screen, there were plenty of things to do, including grabbing free giveaways, games or grab a bite to eat.

“Every bar on Central Ave is doing something unique for fans to come by and check out,” Ruth added.

Not just the bars, but the St. Pete Tattoo Company had an offer of its own.

“It’s really a hard one to pass up, especially since it is free,” Leo Watson said.

The first 50 Bucs fans could pick one of several different tattoos for free.

“You are literally bleeding for the Bucs. How long have you been a Bucs fan?” Burger asked Watson, who was lying face down while getting the Bucs logo tattooed on the back of his arm.

“Ah, that is a good question,” Watson said. “Even since I moved here in 2017. Really, when Tom took over and won the Super Bowl.”

A free offer might not be for everyone.

“And did you know, they are giving away free Bucs tattoos right over there?” Burger asked Crist. “Is that right? Well, I’ll have to think about that,” Crist said.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.