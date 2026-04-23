Rays stadium deal agreement cannot be finalized by June 1 deadline: Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County said it does not think it can finalize agreements on the Rays stadium by the June 1 deadline.

A Hillsborough County feedback summary on the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) said it would likely take 60-90 days to negotiate the funding agreement to approve the Rays' MOU.

On April 9, the Rays released the agreement in collaboration with Hillsborough County, the City of Tampa, and the Tampa Sports Authority. MOU said the stadium was projected to cost $2.3 billion. The maximum public contribution outlined was $1.065 billion. The Rays said they will pay $1.235 billion plus project overruns. The document also stated the parties shall work together to finalize and approve the project agreements by June 1 in order to maintain that schedule.

The Hillsborough County feedback summary asked the Rays a variety of questions, including where funding for the stadium would come from, construction approvals, and how the budget was determined.

The Rays said in a statement about the feedback, "We are working diligently on the list of questions provided to us by the county and city and will share our responses with them soon. With the right public-private partnership, we can build a world-class ballpark by 2029 and remain focused on doing so."

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams is covering this story and will have updates.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.