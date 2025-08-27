Lightning announced roster and schedule for 2025 NHL Prospect Tour

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning fans will see some of the top prospects from around the league square off in Wesley Chapel next month.

The 2025 NHL Prospect Tournament is a chance for the Lightning's top prospects to showcase their skills against other up-and-coming players from the Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and Nashville Predators.

The Lightning said the roster will include recently acquired forward Sam O’Reilly and 2025 second-round draft pick Ethan Czata. 2021 fourth-round pick Dylan Duke, who scored his first career goal with his first shot against Detroit last season, will also play.

The tournament will be held Sept. 12 to 15 at the AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel.

All games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.

See full roster and schedule here

The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and ABC Action News are both owned by EW Scripps.