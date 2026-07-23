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PICS: Tampa Bay Rays release renderings of mixed-use office space at Dale Mabry stadium

Mixed-use area Rays
Tampa Bay Rays
Mixed-use area Rays
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TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have released renderings of the office space and mixed-use area for their proposed Dale Mabry stadium.

Tampa Bay Rays office mixed use

Rays Chief Executive Officer Ken Babby said the space has attracted interest from Fortune 500 companies inside and outside the Tampa Bay region.

Rays mixed-use development

The new ballpark and its associated district are targeted for opening in 2029.

Rays mixed use

In May, the Tampa City Council and Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners voted to approve the non-binding agreement advancing negotiations over a proposed new ballpark and surrounding development.

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