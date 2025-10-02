USF Football prepares for Friday night lights to open conference play

TAMPA, Fla. — USF head football coach Alex Golesh says he's still chasing an elite level of perfection as he tries to help the Bulls reach their highest standard. He admits he doesn't know if or when they'll reach the mountain top, but it definitely won't be for lack of effort.

"I’m going to continue to lose sleep and continue to harp on chasing this identity that everyone in the country, when they talk about our program, say, 'Man, those dudes, they’re physically, mentally tough. They’re detailed,'" Golesh said. "'They’re so elite in the situational football part of the game.' I’m proud of guys leading, and I’m proud of guys allowing themselves to follow."

One of the guys who's emerged as a leader is linebacker Jhalyn Shuler. Shuler's well aware of the program's expectations, but his main focus is on this week, as the Bulls open conference play against Charlotte.

"It just sets the tone for the rest of the season, pretty much," Shuler said. "You get a good win. Not just a win, like a good win, you know what I’m saying. Like a good win, and handily win and roll on into conference."

The Bulls will play their second Friday night game of the season when they tangle with the 49ers. When USF hits the field, they'll do so wearing throwback helmets inspired by the late 1990s design, and that's music to the ears of offensive lineman Zane Herring.

"I’m a throwback guy. I like old-fashioned stuff, retro stuff. Pretty excited to get the old logo and old uniforms back on," Herring said after practice. "I went to the bookstore, and I got some retro Bulls logo shirts and stuff. That’s the kind of stuff I like."

It doesn't matter what they're wearing or who they're playing. The Bulls say it's all about enjoying the moment and executing the game plan.

"It’s just an added factor of excitement to it. I don’t try to think too much about it, but I will sit there and enjoy it," Herring said.

"Friday night. Ray J. Throwback helmets. Throwback vibe. I think there’s so much excitement around the program right now," Golesh said. "It’ll be awesome. It’ll be electric. It’ll be awesome. I can’t wait."

Kickoff between USF and Charlotte is set for 7 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium. The game will air nationally on ESPN 2.

The Bulls are off to a 3-1 start. It's their best start since the 2018 team began the season 7-0.



Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.