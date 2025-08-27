USF football ready to turn the corner on national stage

TAMPA, Fla. — USF quarterback Byrum Brown suffered a season-ending leg injury during the Bulls' game at Tulane on September 28, 2024. Exactly 11 months later, he'll start the Bulls season opener against No. 25 Boise St. on Thursday night.

"Me and this group of guys, we’ve put in a lot of hard work," Brown said after practice. "We’re ready to put that work onto the field and play against some other people instead of our own teammates. I think we’re all just very excited.'

Head coach Alex Golesh is entering his third season at USF. After consecutive bowl wins in his first two seasons, he thinks his program can take an even bigger step forward this season.

WFTS Alex Golesh is entering his third season as USF head coach.

"We’ve talked some much this offseason about our identity," Golesh explained. "Going into a veteran football team … it’s time that we put this identity that we have preached, and preached, and preached, and preached, and worked and lived for two and a half years—it’s time we put it on display for the entire country to see."

One of the Bulls' veteran leaders is linebacker Mac Harris. One of the team's best defensive players, Harris says he won't let any of the younger players get too pumped up to play in a prime-time season opener.

"Just really focused, I would say. I wouldn’t say it’s an emotional thing. Just really focused, really dialed in," Harris said when describing the Bulls' mindset. "The group of older guys that we have- that’s the message that we’re sending around the entire team. So, I would say emotions are very even-keeled, but very focused."

"They’re great opportunities. Just to go out there and showcase what this USF team is about," Brown added. "We’ve put in a lot of hard work over the offseason. And we’re just excited to show it on the field this upcoming Thursday."

Thursday's game against Boise St. is one of three straight games versus ranked opponents to open the season (No. 15 Florida, No. 10 Miami). But Golesh added that his team isn't looking past what's directly in front of them.

"I think they’re so locked in and focused on what’s going on right now, and what do we have to get done today," he said confidently. "We’ve got lifts right now. We’ve got meetings tonight. We gotta eat right. We gotta sleep. We gotta hydrate the right way to be prepared for tomorrow."

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is set for 5:30 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.