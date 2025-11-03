USF football to honor veterans at 'Salute to Service' game on Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. — USF football will honor veterans and active duty military at their annual Salute to Service game on Thursday night when they host UTSA at Raymond James Stadium.
The game will feature in-stadium recognitions for active-duty military, veterans, and first responders ahead of Veterans Day.
The Bulls take on the UTSA Roadrunners Thursday, Nov. 6, at 7:30 p.m.
Florida contractor accused of taking thousands for countertops that were never installed
Two Tampa Bay customers say Elite Countertops owner Jose Canete took thousands in deposits but never installed promised quartz countertops.
Florida contractor accused of taking thousands for countertops that were never installed