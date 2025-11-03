Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
USF football to honor veterans at 'Salute to Service' game on Thursday

WFTS
USF's defense celebrates Mac Harris' interception return for a touchdown vs. South Carolina St.
TAMPA, Fla. — USF football will honor veterans and active duty military at their annual Salute to Service game on Thursday night when they host UTSA at Raymond James Stadium.

The game will feature in-stadium recognitions for active-duty military, veterans, and first responders ahead of Veterans Day.

The Bulls take on the UTSA Roadrunners Thursday, Nov. 6, at 7:30 p.m.

