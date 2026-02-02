Rays expected to pay at least half of the cost of new ballpark in Tampa: Documents

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays expected to fund at least half of the proposed costs of new baseball stadium, according to Hillsborough County documents.

According to agenda documents from the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners meeting, Rays has "expressed their intent" to pay for a minimum of 50% of the new ballpark's costs.

The remaining 50% of the cost could come from various sources, including a possible tourist development tax, revenue from the current half-cent community investment tax, and rent charges or ticket surcharges.

The document makes clear that no deal for public funding has been made.

Tampa Bay Rays stadium discussion by Tampa Bay 28

On Jan. 20, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Chad Mills was at a meeting where the Hillsborough College trustees approved a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Rays to build a new ballpark in Tampa.

The Tampa Bay Rays ballpark is scheduled to be discussed at the Board of County Commissioners meeting on Feb. 4 at 9 a.m.