Lightning and Bruins fans brave frigid temperatures for historic Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. — Hockey fans bundled up in layers of clothing and brought blankets to stay warm as the Tampa Bay Lightning faced off against the Boston Bruins in the Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium on one of the coldest days in Tampa this year.

The historic outdoor hockey game drew fans from across the country, despite temperatures dropping into the 40s — unusually cold for Florida in early February.

"Thermals everywhere underneath. I have like three layers on and then another jacket in the car for tonight when we go inside," said Jacob Lightbody, a Tampa Bay Lightning fan.

Many visitors came unprepared for the cold weather, expecting Florida's typical warm climate.

"I bought the Stadium Series sun hat for my wife because I thought it was going to be warm. I mean it's Florida. Usually we have like what, 70, 80 degree weather this time of year. Now it's 40s," said Zach Moore, another Lightning fan. "Not liking it."

Boston Bruins fans who traveled south were equally surprised by the temperature drop.

"I'm a little upset about the weather even though we came from a bunch of snow, but it's pretty upsetting. I was here two weeks ago. It was 80 degrees out. I don't know what happened," said John McDonald, a Bruins fan from Boston.

WFTS

McDonald's friend, Skylar Sarkisian, joked about how McDonald packed for beach weather instead of winter conditions.

"This kid's got a hotel at the Don CeSar, and he thought he's going to go to the heat. These guys packed bathing suits. They brought bathing suits thinking they're going to the beach," Sarkisian said.

"I have sunscreen and bathing suits, and we're not using it. I'm pretty upset," McDonald said.

Despite the unexpected cold, fans remained committed to attending the once-in-a-lifetime event.

"It's super exciting. I think we all feel like it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, almost like the Super Bowl. So we've been waiting for this. The weather's really good," Lightbody said.

WFTS

Some Boston fans found the Florida cold more tolerable than conditions back home.

"Our cars were buried in snow like on Sunday, so the fact that it's only 30 degrees actually feels like 80 degrees," said John Mangiapane, a Bruins fan from Boston.

To help fans stay comfortable, Raymond James Stadium allowed guests to bring blankets, battery-powered heated clothing, and hand warmers into the venue.

The Stadium Series transformed Raymond James Stadium into an outdoor ice rink for the special NHL event, creating a unique hockey experience in Tampa Bay.

WFTS



Share Your Story with Annette



Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

Contact Annette Gutierrez First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.