Vea: "I feel like my heart is in Tampa"

TAMPA, Fla. — Vita Vea is staying in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers and their defensive lineman agreed to a 1-year contract extension, ending his hold-in and keeping him with the only NFL team he has ever played for for two more seasons.

The deal adds $6 million to his $18 million 2026 salary, and it will pay him $24 million in 2027.

A massive banner of Vea had already gone up on the southeast corner of Raymond James Stadium two weeks before the deal was reached — whether foreshadowing, wishful thinking, or confidence that an agreement would come together, both sides are now ready to put the business behind them and focus on football.

"I always wanted to be a Buc. I wanted to be a Buc for life. So I'm glad we were able to get this done," Vea said after Thursday's practice.

Vea reportedly asked for a trade before training camp began, but he said that chapter is in the past. He wants to continue with the franchise that drafted him.

"I made Tampa my home. I love it here. The guys on my team are like brothers to me. We look at each other as family," he added. "I didn't want to leave that behind and switch teams and get traded."

The Buccaneers reloaded their defensive front this offseason, something the two-time Pro Bowler said makes him even more excited to remain in Tampa Bay.

"Just seeing those guys. Just being able to get close with them and pick everybody's brain. It feels good to just feel the camaraderie with everybody," the 31-year-old explained.

Vea's impact extends beyond the field. Teammates say they can pull him aside whenever they need someone to talk to, a quality that earned him a captain's role.

"That's why he's a captain. I've dreamed of being in the position that he's in. I just respect him so much, as a man," said second-year defensive back Benjamin Morrison. "He always says 'Tough times don't last.' I've just held on to that. I believe it. This is just a small time in my long life. I'm going to take every opportunity that comes my way and run with it."

Vea said it is important to him to pay back the team that selected him in the first round of the 2018 draft.

"I walk around every day with a smile on my face. I feel like that just speaks volumes to everyone who works here and my teammates. They say home is where the heart is, and my heart is in Tampa."

Vea suffered a back injury the day before on-field drills began. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said the goal is for him to be back at full speed when Tampa Bay opens the regular season Sunday, September 13th at Cincinnati.

Tampa Bay hosts the Kansas City Chiefs for their second preseason game Saturday night at 7:30. Bowles said healthy starters will play anywhere from 8 to 15 snaps, depending on how the flow of the game goes.



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Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.