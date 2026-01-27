TAMPA, Fla. — Zac Robinson is the fifth offensive coordinator in as many years for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After Robinson interviewed for the job last week, head coach Todd Bowles made sure his new OC wasn’t leaving town.

“Obviously was pumped to get that phone call,” Robinson said Tuesday during his official introduction. “I was about to get to the airplane. I was hanging out by the gate, and Coach Bowles called me. I was ecstatic, called my wife, called family, we were all pumped. It was definitely one of the best phone calls I got.”

WATCH: Zac Robinson introduced as Bucs' offensive coordinator

Robinson will now be calling plays for a talented Bucs’ offense led by a familiar face in quarterback Baker Mayfield. The coach and QB briefly worked together with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

“Baker was the number one pick in the draft for a reason,” Robinson said. “In terms of the arm, there’s not a part of the field he can’t attack. You get to the instincts, the feel for the game, the movement part is huge. His ability to throw on the run, he’s probably the best in the league. He’s great in the keeper game.”

Robinson spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

He takes over for Josh Grizzard, who was fired after one season, during which the Tampa Bay offense dropped to 22 points per game from 29 in 2024.

“Offenses are ever-evolving. You’re adapting to your players, the skill group,” Robinson said. “There will be some great carry-over, there will be some new things we did in Atlanta, there will be some things I’ve never done, and they’ve never done that might fit us. The great thing about offensive football is there is more than one way to do it.”

For Robinson, it all starts with the offensive line.

“The line is built the right way. When that group is going, there is no offensive line that you would rather have around the league,” he said.

He also inherits a skill group led by running back Bucky Irving and receivers Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka.

“There was a number of things (Irving) can do in the run and pass game, now I'm excited to get to work with [him],”Robinson said. “The tight ends situation, they have got really stable and steady tight ends — I know Cade [Otton] is a free agent, those things work themselves out. Collectively as a group, it's exciting as a coach to come in and have that at your disposal, and [I am] just looking forward to building this the right way with these guys."

Robinson’s two-year-old son Cooper was wearing a creamsicle Mike Evans jersey. But Evans, the franchise’s greatest offensive player, is a pending free agent.

“I have a lot of respect for Mike, his game, throughout his career,” Robinson said. “He’s got to work through a lot of things. Would obviously love a chance to work with Mike.”



