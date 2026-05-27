Hurricane season prep: What to put in your kit and where to start

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane season is nothing new for many people in the Tampa Bay area. But for someone who grew up in Sierra Vista, Arizona — where water is scarce, and hurricanes are not exactly a local concern — building a hurricane kit was uncharted territory.
After getting advice from colleagues who know the drill, I headed to Winn-Dixie to put together a kit from scratch. Here is what you need.
Water
Water is the most important item in any hurricane kit. When a storm is approaching, everyone in the Tampa Bay area will be rushing to stock up at the same time, so getting ahead of it matters.
The standard recommendation is about 1 gallon of water per person per day for 5 to 7 days. When in doubt, buy more than you think you need.
Batteries and power
If you can afford a large power station, it is a great investment. But at a minimum, make sure you are stocked up on AA and AAA batteries — whatever size your flashlights, lamps, lanterns, and bug lights require. These items fly off shelves quickly before a storm.
A battery recharger is also worth picking up. Spare phone chargers and backup phone batteries are important as well. And do not forget a hand-crank radio.
Food
After Hurricane Helene and Milton, many in this area remember the aftermath. I was here for the first few days after Milton and saw firsthand how much food went bad.
Stock your kit with non-perishables:
- Nuts
- Peanut butter
- Jerky
- Dried fruit
- Protein bars
Some snacks and junk food are fine to include. Just avoid anything that will spoil — skip the raw meat, dairy, and refrigerated items entirely.
Hygiene and first aid
A few items that can get overlooked:
- Toilet paper
- Soap
- Toothbrush and toothpaste
- Moist wipes
- Hand sanitizer
- A brand-new first aid kit
Keep in mind, if you are shopping for a family, you will need more of everything. And no matter how prepared you think you are, there will likely be something you forget. Make a list before you go.
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