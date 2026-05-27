Driver hospitalized as trauma alert after Clearwater crash: police

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 60-year-old driver has been taken to the hospital as a trauma alert after a crash Wednesday morning in Clearwater, police said.

Officers responded to Drew Street and Old Coachman Road on May 27.

According to Clearwater police, the driver the pickup lost control, veered over the median and the westbound lanes before crashing into into traffic signal pole, among other things.

Police said a bicyclist hit by flying debris was uninjured.