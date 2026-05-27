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Driver hospitalized as trauma alert after Clearwater crash: police

Clearwater trauma alert crash
Clearwater Police Department
Clearwater trauma alert crash
Posted
and last updated

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 60-year-old driver has been taken to the hospital as a trauma alert after a crash Wednesday morning in Clearwater, police said.

Officers responded to Drew Street and Old Coachman Road on May 27.

According to Clearwater police, the driver the pickup lost control, veered over the median and the westbound lanes before crashing into into traffic signal pole, among other things.

Police said a bicyclist hit by flying debris was uninjured.

17% of Tampa residents are using 40% of the water during the worst drought in half a century

Mayor Jane Castor and Rory Jones, the city's water department director, gathered at the Hillsborough River Dam to sound the alarm. The dam itself tells the story more plainly than any statistic.

17 percent of Tampa residents are using 40 percent of the water during the worst drought in half a century

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