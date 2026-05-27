Karen Kerr and John Haney elected as new Plant City Commissioners

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Unofficial election results are in for the Plant City municipal runoff election, and it was a close race. Voters elected Karen Kerr and John Haney as the city’s newest commissioners.

Both candidates pulled ahead Tuesday evening in tight contests, securing the two open seats.

On Election Day, Tampa Bay 28s Keely McCormick spent time at City Hall speaking with voters about the issues driving them to the polls.

Safety, infrastructure, and growth topped the list of concerns.

McCormick then took those issues straight to the new officials.

Karen Kerr said, “Those absolutely have to be the focus of what we do for this community to move forward. Public safety, infrastructure, traffic, flooding, drainage all those things are important to Plant City.”

Haney echoed that statement, saying, “Those are things we’re going to immediately work on addressing.”

One of the most talked-about topics among voters was development. Some residents said growth is necessary for economic reasons, while others worry rapid change could threaten the small-town feel that Plant City is known for.

Haney acknowledged that growth is inevitable but stressed it must be done carefully.

“What we can not do is sprawl. We need to make sure that the growth is controlled and that it is compatible with our existing developments,” Haney said.

He also said he will push back against any development in flood-prone areas.

Kerr emphasized the importance of balance, allowing growth while preserving the city’s character.

Kerr said, “We want to continue to make sure that we have our community growth in mind and what works for us as a community and preserve the charm of Plant City.”

Both of them said flooding remains a major concern and noted the city is already working to clean our creeks and canals.

“I’m excited to see that in operation and see what we can do to make sure that gets done especially since we’re in drier times. This is the time to act and the time to get it done,” Haney said.

Kerr and Haney are scheduled to be sworn into office on June 8.



Share Your Story with Keely



From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.