Connect with Ally Blake

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Your Voice: BTS fans excited for group's Tampa concertsThe group is performing on Saturday April 25, Sunday April 26, and Tuesday April 28 at Raymond James Stadium.
Meteorologist Ally Blake virtually visits Gulf Trace ElementaryTampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Ally Blake had a virtual school visit with students from Gulf Trace Elementary in Holiday on April 14.
Kenly Elem. School students get free books from to Give a Child a Book CampaignAs part of the “If You Give a Child a Book Campaign”, Tampa Bay 28, Tampa Bay 28 viewers, and the Scripps Howard Fund, we were able to help over 400 students get over 2000 books at Kenly Elementary in Tampa.