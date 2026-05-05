Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WeatherWeather In Our Communities

Actions

Connect with Ally Blake

Ally Blake Two
WFTS
Ally Blake Two
and last updated

Send a note or share your weather photo with Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Ally Blake.

Fill out the form below to send Ally a message or send her an email at Ally.Blake@TampaBay28.com

Contact Ally Blake

Read Recent Stories from Ally:

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.

Report a typo