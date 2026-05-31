Meteorologist Ally Blake joins Tampa Fire Rescue’s hurricane preparedness expo

- Meteorologist Ally Blake joined Tampa Fire Rescue’s Hurricane Preparedness Expo on Saturday, where about 300 residents learned how to build a proper hurricane kit and prepare ahead of a storm.
- The city handed out 10 free sandbags per family while supplies lasted.
- Attendees also had a chance to win a home generator in a giveaway.
Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier
Craig Prather survived a cardiac arrest in December. Less than six months later, he was struck and killed by a car.
Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier