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Meteorologist Ally Blake joins Tampa Fire Rescue’s hurricane preparedness expo

Ally Blake joins Tampa Fire Rescue’s hurricane preparedness expo
WFTS
Ally Blake joins Tampa Fire Rescue’s hurricane preparedness expo
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  • Meteorologist Ally Blake joined Tampa Fire Rescue’s Hurricane Preparedness Expo on Saturday, where about 300 residents learned how to build a proper hurricane kit and prepare ahead of a storm.
  • The city handed out 10 free sandbags per family while supplies lasted.
  • Attendees also had a chance to win a home generator in a giveaway.

Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier

Craig Prather survived a cardiac arrest in December. Less than six months later, he was struck and killed by a car.

Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier

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