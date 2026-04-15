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Meteorologist Ally Blake virtually visits Gulf Trace Elementary

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Ally Blake had a virtual school visit with students from Gulf Trace Elementary in Holiday on April 14.
Meterologist Ally Blake virtually visits Gulf Trace Elementary
Meteorologist Ally Blake virtually visits Gulf Trace Elementary
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  • Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Ally Blake had a virtual school visit with students from Gulf Trace Elementary School in Holiday on April 14.
  • During the Zoom call, the students discussed the safest places to be during a tornado or a hurricane.
  • WATCH: Meteorologist Ally Blake virtually visits Gulf Trace Elementary
    Meterologist Ally Blake virtually visits Gulf Trace Elementary
  • Blake shared photos from the visit during her forecast the following day.

Fort Meade unanimously approves controversial data center deal despite fierce public pushback

The vote clears a major hurdle for Stonebridge’s proposed data center campus, planned for more than 1,300 acres northwest of downtown.

Fort Meade approves controversial data center deal despite public pushback

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