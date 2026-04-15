- Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Ally Blake had a virtual school visit with students from Gulf Trace Elementary School in Holiday on April 14.
- During the Zoom call, the students discussed the safest places to be during a tornado or a hurricane.
- WATCH: Meteorologist Ally Blake virtually visits Gulf Trace Elementary
Meterologist Ally Blake virtually visits Gulf Trace Elementary
- Blake shared photos from the visit during her forecast the following day.
Fort Meade unanimously approves controversial data center deal despite fierce public pushback
The vote clears a major hurdle for Stonebridge’s proposed data center campus, planned for more than 1,300 acres northwest of downtown.
Fort Meade approves controversial data center deal despite public pushback