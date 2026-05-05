Connect with Jason Adams

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Gasparilla Music Festival begins Friday with new locationGasparilla Music Festival will be at Meridian Fields in Tampa from April 10 to 12. Meridian Fields is just north of the Water Street Tampa District.
Elfer's Spur Trail is back open after being closed for over 3 yearsIn 2022, Pinellas County announced the trail would be closed indefinitely due to safey concerns and erosion.