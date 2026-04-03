Elfer's Spur Trail is back open in Tarpon Springs after being closed for over 3 years

Elfer's Spur Trail Extension reopened in Tarpon Springs on Friday.
In 2022, Pinellas County announced the trail would be closed indefinitely due to safety concerns and erosion.
Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Jason Adams was at the trail today, along with bikers, walkers and families ready to explore the two-mile extension.
WATCH: Jason Adams live look at the trailElfer's Spur Trail is back open after being closed for over 3 years
'It's someone's loved one': Tampa approves land swap to preserve the stolen graves at Zion Cemetery
The City of Tampa said council members approved a land swap agreement to transfer privately owned land believed to be Zion, Tampa's first African American cemetery.
Zion Cemetery land swap approved by Tampa City Council