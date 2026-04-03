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Elfer's Spur Trail is back open in Tarpon Springs after being closed for over 3 years

Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Jason Adams was at the trial today, along with bikers, walkers and families ready to explore the two-mile extension.
Elfer's Spur Trail is back open after being closed for over 3 years
Jason Adams Elfer's Spur Trail
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  • Elfer's Spur Trail Extension reopened in Tarpon Springs on Friday.

    Elfer's Spur Trail

  • In 2022, Pinellas County announced the trail would be closed indefinitely due to safety concerns and erosion.

    Elfer's Spur Trail

  • Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Jason Adams was at the trail today, along with bikers, walkers and families ready to explore the two-mile extension.

    WATCH: Jason Adams live look at the trail

    Elfer's Spur Trail is back open after being closed for over 3 years
    Jason Adams Elfers Spur Trail

'It's someone's loved one': Tampa approves land swap to preserve the stolen graves at Zion Cemetery

The City of Tampa said council members approved a land swap agreement to transfer privately owned land believed to be Zion, Tampa's first African American cemetery.

Zion Cemetery land swap approved by Tampa City Council

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