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Horror, sci-fi movie convention comes to Clearwater

Meteorologist Jason Adams was at Tampa Bay Horror Convention
Tampa Bay Horror Convention
Tampa Bay Screams Convention
Posted
  • Tampa Bay Screams, a horror and sci-fi movie convention, is on May 8 and 9 at the Holiday Inn St. Petersburg/N-Clearwater, 3535 Ulmerton Road in Clearwater.
  • The events have pop culture booths, indie filmmakers and more.
    Tampa Bay Horror Convention
  • The convention boasts cult horror movie celebrities, including Bin Furuya, TV's original 1966 Ultraman.
  • Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Jason Adams was at the convention and talked to Furuya.

WATCH: Interview with the original Ultraman

Ultraman at Tampa Bay Screams 2026

Pasco schools tell parents kindergartners must be potty-trained before class starts

District leaders were receiving reports at the start of the school year that nearly every elementary school had about 10 students who could not independently use the restroom.

Pasco schools tell parents kindergartners must be potty-trained before class starts

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