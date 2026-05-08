Horror, sci-fi movie convention comes to Clearwater

- Tampa Bay Screams, a horror and sci-fi movie convention, is on May 8 and 9 at the Holiday Inn St. Petersburg/N-Clearwater, 3535 Ulmerton Road in Clearwater.
- The events have pop culture booths, indie filmmakers and more.
Tampa Bay Horror Convention
- The convention boasts cult horror movie celebrities, including Bin Furuya, TV's original 1966 Ultraman.
- Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Jason Adams was at the convention and talked to Furuya.
WATCH: Interview with the original Ultraman
Ultraman at Tampa Bay Screams 2026
Pasco schools tell parents kindergartners must be potty-trained before class starts
District leaders were receiving reports at the start of the school year that nearly every elementary school had about 10 students who could not independently use the restroom.
Pasco schools tell parents kindergartners must be potty-trained before class starts