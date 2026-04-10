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Gasparilla Music Festival begins Friday with new location near Water Street in Tampa

Jason Adams live at the Gasparilla Music Festival
Jason Adams at the Gasparilla Music Festival
Gasparilla Music Festival Jason Adams
Posted

  • Gasparilla Music Festival will be at Meridian Fields in Tampa from April 10 to 12.

    Gasparilla Music Festival

  • Meridian Fields is just north of the Water Street Tampa District.

    WATCH: Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Jason Adams was at the event today and has more on what to expect this weekend.

    Jason Adams at the Gasparilla Music Festival

  • The three-day festival will feature headliners Mt. Joy, Two Friends and Gov’t Mule.

Multiple Hillsborough County schools are closing down in 2027

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams has the latest on how Hillsborough County Public Schools is planning major student reassignments and school closures for the 2027-28 school year.

Multiple Hillsborough County schools are closing down in 2027; parents aren't on board

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