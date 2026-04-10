Gasparilla Music Festival begins Friday with new location near Water Street in Tampa

Gasparilla Music Festival will be at Meridian Fields in Tampa from April 10 to 12.
Meridian Fields is just north of the Water Street Tampa District.
WATCH: Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Jason Adams was at the event today and has more on what to expect this weekend.Jason Adams at the Gasparilla Music Festival
The three-day festival will feature headliners Mt. Joy, Two Friends and Gov’t Mule.
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