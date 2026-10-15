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Crabs for a Cure brings Maryland-style crab feast to St. Pete Beach on Saturday

Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Ally Blake will emcee the event
The Maryland style crab feast fundraiser benefits the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.
Crabs for a Cure fundraiser joins DPL, meteorologist Ally Blake emcee for the event
Crabs for a Cure.jpg
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ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. —

  • The annual Crabs for a Cure event takes place this Saturday, Oct. 17, from 1-8 p.m. on Corey Avenue on St. Pete Beach
  • The Maryland-style crab feast fundraiser benefits the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life
  • Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Ally Blake will emcee the event and joined DPL with some of the organizers to talk about what attendees can expect this weekend
  • Click here to learn more about Crabs for a Cure

Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.

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