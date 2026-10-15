Crabs for a Cure brings Maryland-style crab feast to St. Pete Beach on Saturday

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. —
- The annual Crabs for a Cure event takes place this Saturday, Oct. 17, from 1-8 p.m. on Corey Avenue on St. Pete Beach
- The Maryland-style crab feast fundraiser benefits the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life
- Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Ally Blake will emcee the event and joined DPL with some of the organizers to talk about what attendees can expect this weekend
- Click here to learn more about Crabs for a Cure
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