Denis Phillips speaks at Hillsborough County hurricane workshop

- Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips spoke at a hurricane workshop with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on May 7.
- He spoke about getting prepared for hurricane season.
Puppy thrown and kicked by woman dies during amputation surgery at vet
Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams finds out more on the one-year-old male Maltese puppy that died after spending days recovering from abuse.
'He was loved': Tampa puppy thrown and kicked by woman dies during amputation surgery at Pet Resource Center