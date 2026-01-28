Will we see snow in Tampa Bay this weekend? See what Denis Phillips has to say

TAMPA, Fla. — Both the Euro and the GFS show snow in the forecast for Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips shares his thoughts on how likely the chance of snow is in Tampa Bay this weekend:

Usually, my posted "thoughts" are reserved for hurricane season, but here we are.

Yes, the Euro is still flirting with the idea of snow in our area this weekend. The Euro's chance of "dusting" is around 12%, which is easily the highest I've seen.

History tells us this usually ends in broken dreams.

BUT, and this is a very cautious BUT, there IS a non-zero chance of a few flurries or Gulf Effect snow showers mixing in across parts of the Tampa Bay area if everything lines up perfectly (cold air, moisture, timing, etc.).

GFS/Accuweather

Best (or worst) case, depending on your perspective? A few flakes flying around Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Most likely case? Cold air, excitement, then disappointment.

Either way, extreme cold is on the way. And 2026 Florida Winter bingo cards are filling up fast.