News to Know for March 19

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and Tampa Bay is gearing up for a packed weekend as March Madness returns to the area for the first time in 15 years. Expect big crowds, busy roads, and plenty of basketball. Even if you’re not heading to a game, there’s a good chance you’ll still get caught up in the madness

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News to Know

Global fuel prices spike after Iran hits multiple Gulf oil and gas sites: The strikes follow Israel’s attack on Iran’s South Pars gas field, marking a sharp escalation in the Mideast war.

The strikes follow Israel’s attack on Iran’s South Pars gas field, marking a sharp escalation in the Mideast war. MacDill Air Force Base lifts shelter-in-place order but remains under a heightened security position: Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Blake Phillips took questions about FPCON and Wednesday's threat to Greg Sanfilippo, who retired from the NYPD counterterrorism unit and is now the vice president of security for Doyle Security Services. Kyle Burger / WFTS

NCAA men's tournament returns to Tampa for first time in 15 years: Tampa Bay 28's Kyle Burger breaks down the weekend's schedule and shares what Tampa sports officials are saying ahead of the big weekend.

Tampa Bay 28's Kyle Burger breaks down the weekend's schedule and shares what Tampa sports officials are saying ahead of the big weekend. Naples woman arrested for DUI manslaughter after fatal crash on I-75: A Naples woman was charged with DUI manslaughter on Wednesday after causing a wrong-way fatal crash on Interstate 75, authorities said.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Warm weather returns today. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see temperatures climb back into the mid-70s after a chilly morning start.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

March 19, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Bolts' road trip continues

The Bolts are on the road again and coming off a 6-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

Nikita Kucherov scored three goals for his sixth career hat-trick, while Brandon Hagel, Anthony Cirelli and Gage Goncalves also found the back of the net to lead the Bolts to victory.

The Lightning will look to roll Tuesday's momentum over to Rogers Arena when they 9*-take on the Vancouver Canucks tonight at 10 p.m.

Coverage for Thursday's game starts at 9:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Daly Discoveries

World's Longest Cigar will be rolled in Ybor City Saturday as part of the Tampa Cigar Week celebration. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly breaks down the free event, which will begin at 2 p.m. on Ybor City's main 7th Avenue corridor.

March 19, 2026 WX AM

Things to Do this Thursday, March 19

Learn basic steps and routines during line dancing lessons.

When: 7 p.m. Where: Keel Farms Cost: Free

Celebrate the third anniversary of Stroller Sculpt with a group workout.

When: 10 a.m. Where: Midtown Tampa Cost: Free

Take part in a barre fitness class with The Bar Method.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: Armature Works Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.