Brooksville woman found guilty of child sex related charges

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A Hernando County woman was found guilty after being accused of performing sex acts on a toddler.

On September 23, 2024, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said it received information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office regarding a child pornography tip that indicated a subject resided in Hernando County.

The tip was from a popular social media platform and contained videos of the subject involved in child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Upon investigation, the digital files showed a female performing sex acts with a toddler, Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.

After further investigation, officials identified the suspect as Jenna Ann Hoffman, who resided on Snow Memorial Highway in Brooksville.

Hernando County said detectives responded to the residence and came into contact with one of Hoffman's family members, where the child was identified by a family member.

Hoffman confirmed to detectives that she committed the sexual acts with her child.

She also admitted that she was speaking with a stranger on social media who claimed they would pay her to send sexual videos involving the child.

She sent the videos but received no payment.

On May 27, Hoffman was found guilty on four charges, including lewd and lascivious molestation, victim under 12 years of age, promote sexual performance of a child, possession of sexual performance of a child with intent to promote, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Hoffman faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years to life in the Florida Department of Corrections.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 13.