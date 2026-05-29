NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A nearly 100-year-old building in downtown New Port Richey is getting a new life as part of the city’s ongoing redevelopment boom.

Developer Carl Mowry is leading the transformation of the historic Arcade Building on Main Street into Nick’s Point, a mixed-use development featuring restaurants, nightlife and retail space.

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Historic arcade building redeveloped into Nick’s Point in downtown New Port Richey

The Arcade Building was originally built in 1927. Mowry said preserving some of the structure’s historic elements has been an important part of the project.

“We want to keep the older architecture like some of the column bases,” Mowry said.

The redevelopment will include multiple businesses, including restaurants and what Mowry describes as a Las Vegas-style circular bar in the courtyard.

“I think New Port Richey was underrated for many years, and I think now the right people are in place to make it something like a Clearwater destination, a St. Pete destination,” Mowry said. “It’s a beautiful riverfront area.”

Part of the building once served as the city’s first post office. That space is now being transformed into a tapas restaurant called Parcel Plate.

Owner Tara Fielding, who also owns Steamworks Pub in downtown New Port Richey, said she wanted to continue investing in the city’s growth.

“I grew up here. I’ve lived here since I was 5-years-old,” Fielding said. “I love the growth in New Port Richey, and I’m just really excited to be a part of it.”

Another business already operating at Nick’s Point is Vino & Vibes, a wine bar that opened three months ago.

“We just wanted to offer something nice and upscale to New Port Richey,” owner Carla Smith said. “And we think we have something nice here.”

Mowry’s 19-year-old son, Nick, will operate the project’s pizza restaurant, Fatboy's Pizzeria.

“I enjoy it, and I look forward to making mistakes and learning from them and growing from there,” Nick Mowry said.

The project is part of broader redevelopment happening across downtown New Port Richey. In recent years, the area has added new housing developments, restaurants, bars and the Railroad Square outdoor community space.

“Thursday, Friday, Saturday night it’s a destination spot,” Carl Mowry said. “We have great hotels. Great places that people really enjoy coming.”



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.