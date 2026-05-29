News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 29

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Denis Phillips gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Denis Phillips says to expect a hot and humid weekend, with temperatures reaching the low 90s. There is a low chance of scattered showers Saturday and Sunday.

Hot and humid around the Tampa Bay area

More of the top stories for May 29 from Tampa Bay 28: