Tampa Bay 28 Health & Fitness Expo Listens Booth

TAMPA, Fla. — Starting Friday morning, the Tampa Bay 28 Health & Fitness Expo presented by TampaWell will be open to the public at the Tampa Convention Center.

The expo serves as the official headquarters of the 2026 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Race Weekend and admission is free!

Tampa Bay 28 will be at the event all day on Friday to hear about the problems you think need to be addressed in your neighborhood, and the people who should be celebrated for their positive impact.

The expo will feature the latest in running shoes and apparel and showcase medical breakthroughs in health innovation. Fitness and healthcare professionals will also be at the expo, offering expert advice and insights.

Attendees can find more information here.

Expo hours:



Friday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Saturday, Feb. 20 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

