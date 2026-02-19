Tampa officials to vote on school zone speed cameras resolution

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa City Council is set to vote on a resolution approving a new agreement for school zone speed cameras, according to the Thursday meeting’s consent agenda.

The resolution would approve an agreement between the city and RedSpeed Florida, LLC to implement the School Zone Speed Photo Enforcement Program.

The resolution allows the city to use an existing contract between RedSpeed and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), instead of creating a new one.

Tampa previously had an agreement with American Traffic Solutions, which ended in December.

The program would install cameras in Tampa school zones to ticket drivers who speed during active school hours to improve safety, per the city.

Investigative reporter Katie LaGrone has been covering school zone speed cameras for years.

Over the last year, investigative reporter Katie LaGrone has covered drivers' frustrations with school zone cameras across the state.

In September, HCSO updated its school zone camera policy to clarify when reduced speed limits are photo-enforced.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. on Feb. 19, and officials will vote on the resolution unless it is pulled for discussion.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.