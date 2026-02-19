Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Free groceries and health services for Hillsborough residents on Saturday

PLANT CITY, Fla. — If you are a Hillsborough County resident looking for food to provide for your household, as well as health services, then Plant City is the destination this Saturday.

Hillsborough County’s Healthy Living Program is hosting an event at from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 21 for residents to receive free groceries as well as a variety of health services (until noon).  

WHEN: 9-10:30 AM on Saturday, Feb. 21 (health services will be provided till 12 p.m.)

WHERE: Plant City Community Resource Center, 307 N. Michigan Ave., Plant City, FL 33566

REQUIREMENTS: Must be a Hillsborough County resident. There are no income restrictions to receive the food. 

According to the county's news release, the program will provide residents food that includes the following: fresh fruit and vegetables, meats, canned goods, and staples like beans and rice. 

The release also states "the community health fair will continue until noon, and residents also will be able to receive free health screenings and vaccinations (when available) as well as information on Hillsborough County’s Healthy Living Program and Hillsborough County’s Health Care Plan."

The community event will also include giveaways and children’s activities. 

For more on the Healthy Living Program, click here.

For more information on Saturday’s event, the Healthy Living Program, or the Hillsborough County Health Care Plan, call 813-272-5040.  

