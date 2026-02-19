Tampa officials get firsthand look at Waymo vehicles ahead of launch

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) welcomed members from Waymo to its training facility on Wednesday to witness the company's autonomous vehicle ahead of the self-driving service coming to the city.

Tampa Bay 28's Blake Phillips asked travelers about their thoughts on the upcoming service back in November.

TFR's executive staff was joined by the Tampa Police Department and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue on Feb. 18, as they learned about the "key vehicle features, safety systems, and important operational details."

According to TFR's Facebook post, the hope is to help ensure Tampa officials are "prepared to respond safely and effectively if these vehicles are ever involved in an emergency situation."