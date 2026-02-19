Tampa police to provide update on Ybor City safety concerns

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police will provide an update on Ybor City safety concerns at the Tampa City Council meeting on Thursday.
Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams is covering the council meeting.
Earlier this month, Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez spoke with community members who are demanding safer streets in Ybor City.
The community has been on edge since the a car crashed into a crowd of people outside Bradley's on Seventh in Ybor City and claimed four lives back in Nov. 8, 2025.
RELATED: TIMELINE: Speeding car crashes into Ybor City bar
In the meeting at Centro Asturiano de Tampa on Feb. 2, Gutierriez witnessed Ybor City residents express anger, frustration, and grief as they confronted city leaders about pedestrian safety in the historic district.
