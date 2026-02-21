WATCH: 2026 Gasparilla Distance Classic finish line day 1 – Hour 3

TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of runners took over Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa for the 2026 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic on Saturday. Watch finishers with the Tampa Bay 28 finish line camera.

Videos are in 15-minute increments. See the time in the video to find your finish! These are the third hour of clips.

2026 Gasparilla Distance Classic finish line day 1 – Hour 3

Time: 02:43:37 - 02:58:37

2026 Gasparilla Distance Classic finish line day 1 – Hour 3-a

Download link: https://bit.ly/4qPJ9iK

Time: 02:58:38 - 03:13:38

2026 Gasparilla Distance Classic finish line day 1 – Hour 3-b

Download link: https://bit.ly/46oLPg6

Time: 03:13:39 - 03:28:39

2026 Gasparilla Distance Classic finish line day 1 – Hour 3-c

Download link: https://bit.ly/4cF1POH

Time: 03:28:40 - 03:43:40

2026 Gasparilla Distance Classic finish line day 1 – Hour 3-d

Download link: https://bit.ly/4aF5J7H