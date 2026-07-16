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Lumber spill shuts down southbound Interstate 75 in Hillsborough: FHP

Tractor-trailer driver cited
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Florida Highway Patrol
A tractor-trailer driver was cited on Thursday after the lumber he was hauling spilled onto Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County, troopers said.
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Posted

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLA. — A tractor-trailer driver was cited on Thursday after the lumber he was hauling spilled onto Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County, troopers said.

The driver, 31, from Lake Wales, was traveling southbound on I-75 in the Appollo Beach/Riverview area at about 7:20 a.m.

The driver then slowed abruptly due to other traffic, causing the lumber to shift forward through the cab, front windshield and spill upon the highway, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.  

No other vehicles were involved, nor were any injuries reported.

The spill closed the two outside lanes until 8:40 a.m. 

The driver was cited for failure to secure load. 

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