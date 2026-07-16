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OVERNIGHT CLOSURE: Eastbound I-4 ramp to County Line Road will close for paving

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PLANT CITY, Fla. — FDOT said the eastbound I-4 ramp (Exit 25) to County Line Road will close overnight from July 19 to July 23.

The ramp will be closed daily from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The closure is for paving of the eastbound I-4 exit ramp to County Line Road in Hillsborough County, FDOT said.

Drivers will need to exit the interstate at Exit 22, turn right onto Park Road, turn left onto Baker Street (US 92) and continue east onto County Line Road.

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