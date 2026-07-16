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South Tampa road depression slows traffic

road depression
WFTS
road depression
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic is slowing near a busy South Tampa intersection after a possible road depression was reported.

The hole, near Interbay Boulevard and Manhattan Avenue, was described as being about the size of a manhole cover.

A police officer placed a traffic cone near the area before leaving the scene.

Family and community honor the life of 8-year-old girl killed in accident

Paisley Skye Fratianni-Rollins died after an accident on a UTV.

Family and community honor the life of 8-year-old girl killed in accident

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