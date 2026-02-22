WATCH: 2026 Gasparilla Distance Classic finish line day 2 – Hour 2

TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of runners took over Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa for the 2026 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic on Sunday. Watch finishers with the Tampa Bay 28 finish line camera.

Videos are in 15-minute increments. See the time in the video to find your finish! These are the second hour of clips.

Sunday| Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line day 2 hour 2

Time: 02:07:15 -02:22:15

Sunday| Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line Hour 2 clip 5 (2a)

Download link: https://bit.ly/4rxnDRa

Time: 02:22:16 -02:37:16

Sunday| Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line Hour 2 clip 6 (2b)

Download link: https://bit.ly/3OVd3Vr

Time: 02:37:17 - 02:52:17

Sunday| Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line Hour 2 clip 7 (2c)

Download link: https://bit.ly/4awG8PG

Time: 02:52:18 - 03:07:18

Sunday| Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line Hour 2 clip 8 (2d)

Download link: https://bit.ly/3MEmeck